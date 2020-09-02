Chadwick Boseman’s High School Honoring The Late Actor With Scholarship In His Name

The tributes continue to pour in for the late Chadwick Boseman.

Walter Mayfield, principal at T. L. Hanna High School in South Carolina, where the Black Panther star attended, revealed to TMZ that they are forming the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship to give to a deserving student yearly. Mayfield stated the goal is to “create a sustainable scholarship for years to come,” he revealed to the celebrity gossip site, and that school’s goal is to raise $100,000 in the end. According to Mayfield, people have been reaching out to the school inquiring about how they could donate even before the idea of the scholarship was announced, which is very promising.

TMZ reports that the school is trying to work with Boseman’s family to make the scholarship happen because Mayfield feels their input is vital in determining what the criteria for the scholarship be.

Also, for those who didn’t know, Chadwick Boseman was a hooper and played his entire 4-years on the school’s varsity squad and was an all-around basketball player. Boseman’s coach, Wayne Jones, is pushing for the school to retire Boseman’s no.32 jersey. If that does happen, it would be a first for T. L. Hanna High School. Principal Mayfield is onboard with the idea stating that “this is the time to consider it.”

When the scholarship officially happens, it will be the second one named after a T. L. Hanna legend. James “Radio” Kennedy was the first with his scholarship going to a student who is pursuing a career in special education.

This latest news comes on the heels of Chadwick Boseman’s South Carolina hometown, working on honoring the late actor.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty