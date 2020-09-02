Theaters To Play ’42’ This Weekend In Celebration Of Chadwick Boseman’s Work

Chadwick Boseman depicted many extraordinary men throughout his career as an actor, one of those men being baseball pioneer and legend Jackie Robinson.

As we all (hopefully) know, Robinson was the first Black ballplayer to play in the MLB, starting at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Chadwick’s portrayal of the athlete and activist will screen at several theaters this weekend, in celebration of the actor’s life.

From Deadline:

“In celebration of Chadwick Boseman’s life and his work, 42, in which he portrayed MLB’s first Black ballplayer Jackie Robinson, will be booked at 740 locations nationwide at AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus, Harkins and other chains. AMC has 42 booked at 300 of its locations, starting Thursday with tickets at $5 apiece. Shortly after the actor’s death Friday, AMC posted a note on social media asking their guests to share their favorite Chadwick Boseman movie, other than Black Panther. The overwhelming response was the Warner Bros./Legendary movie 42, about the ballplayer who ended racial segregation in Major League Baseball when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.”

See AMC’s poll below:

Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration on and off the screen and will be missed. While we all loved him as T'Challa, what is your favorite movie of his? — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 29, 2020

“42, released in the spring of 2013, was directed and written by Oscar winner Brian Helgeland and grossed $97.5M at the global box office,” Deadline adds. May Chadwick rest in peace!