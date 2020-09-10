Killer Mike Is Catching Serious Flack For Meeting With Georgia Gov. & Trump Loyalist, Brian Kemp

Killer Mike never shies away from the opportunity to have a conversation with someone he disagrees with. But that doesn’t mean people are not going to look at him sideways either. Donald Trump loyalist and who doubles as Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp shared photos of a meeting that took place between the rapper and himself and his wife, Marty Kemp. As you can imagine, folks are not happy about it.
According to Brian Kemp, during the meeting between himself and Killer Mike, the two discussed how the music industry and small businesses are “weathering the storm” through the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of skilled trade workers, and how to stop the human trafficking issue in the state of Georgia. Kemp also teased that this won’t be the only meeting between the two as well.
Immediately after Kemp shared photos from the meeting, Killer Mike began catching flack for even entertaining Kemp, mainly because of the stink on him for how he stole the election from Stacey Abrams.
Killer Mike didn’t waste any time responding to the criticism by pointing highlighting his 30-years of activism and some of the issues he currently has with the state he calls home while defending the meeting.
Well, for the sake of Georgians who are currently suffering due to Kemp’s poor handling of the COVID-19 situation, we sure hope something positive happens from this meeting. As of right now, it really does look like a good old fashion photo opp for Brian Kemp. Let’s not forget, this is the same Brian Kemp, who sued Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for issuing a mask mandate for her city to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
