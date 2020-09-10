Killer Mike Is Catching Serious Flack For Meeting With Georgia Gov. & Trump Loyalist, Brian Kemp

Killer Mike never shies away from the opportunity to have a conversation with someone he disagrees with. But that doesn’t mean people are not going to look at him sideways either. Donald Trump loyalist and who doubles as Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp shared photos of a meeting that took place between the rapper and himself and his wife, Marty Kemp. As you can imagine, folks are not happy about it.

According to Brian Kemp, during the meeting between himself and Killer Mike, the two discussed how the music industry and small businesses are “weathering the storm” through the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of skilled trade workers, and how to stop the human trafficking issue in the state of Georgia. Kemp also teased that this won’t be the only meeting between the two as well.

Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike. We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon! pic.twitter.com/yR6iVaAJo1 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2020

Immediately after Kemp shared photos from the meeting, Killer Mike began catching flack for even entertaining Kemp, mainly because of the stink on him for how he stole the election from Stacey Abrams.

A governor who stole an election from a black woman being able to use Killer Mike as a prop is a terrible look 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/oAcgE5O3B7 — Hak33m 🇳🇬 (@PrinceHAK33M) September 10, 2020

You stole a whole election and suppress black votes. You’re a cheater and shouldn’t be the governor. You do Trumps bidding by sueing a black woman over a mask. Then backtrack the lawsuit. I wouldn’t meet with him. This is a photo opportunity. Killer Mike 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/MqvPQx9zel — D.Bradley (@iamdbradley) September 10, 2020

Killer Mike didn’t waste any time responding to the criticism by pointing highlighting his 30-years of activism and some of the issues he currently has with the state he calls home while defending the meeting.

Some of my issues: “Blacks In Ga” having more than 2% of state contracts while making up 35% of the state. Black men and boys getting free trade school vs building more jails. A justice system than deals with children’s trauma vs jailing them. U need better “issues”. https://t.co/tJlx4Lp2zz — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Absolutely. I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there. I’m checking up on my dollars At work. I also meet with my city council member, state rep and mayor.! I suggest all Georgians do the same. https://t.co/UbIdPlIDid — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Well, for the sake of Georgians who are currently suffering due to Kemp’s poor handling of the COVID-19 situation, we sure hope something positive happens from this meeting. As of right now, it really does look like a good old fashion photo opp for Brian Kemp. Let’s not forget, this is the same Brian Kemp, who sued Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for issuing a mask mandate for her city to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz