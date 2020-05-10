JAY-Z & Roc Nation Send Open Letter To Georgia’s Inept Governor Brian Kemp Demanding Justice For Ahmaud Arbery

JAY-Z, Meek Mill & the Roc Nation team are making sure Ahmaud Arbery gets the justice he deserves.

The country is currently a powder keg waiting to explode again. Racial tensions are rising after video footage of Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down and viciously killed while doing the one thing he loved to do, and that is jog. The tragic incident which took place in a neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23 is now the talk of the nation while at the same time still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. After days of justified outrage, retired police officer Gregory McMichael, his son Trevor who pulled the trigger, was finally arrested, and Bryan who filmed the entire incident is under investigation.

TMZ is reporting that JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Alicia Keys, Yo Gotti, and Roc Nation sent an open letter to Georgia’s leaders, including the bonehead governor Brian Kemp demanding justice for Arbery.

“By now, we’ve all seen the crime’s disturbing video, so the facts here are not in doubt: He was unarmed and innocent and the victim of a hate crime. Which is why we call upon you today, as official leaders of the Great State of Georgia, and with the entire world watching, to ensure that a fair trial is conducted, as that can only lead to the appropriate felony convictions of both McMichaels. We also implore you to charge William Bryan as an armed accomplice to the crime.”

Jigga and Roc Nation is calling for the recusal of D.A.Durden due to a conflict of interest, mainly because he knows the McMichael. The letter calls the arrest of both McMichael and his son an essential first step.

“We truly appreciate that you have arrested and charged these men with Ahmaud’s murder, and are hopeful that a trial and conviction will show that, in the state that gave us Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and has been the site of the best and worst of the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King’s words do ring true: ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.'”

They are requesting a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case and want it to be done as quickly as possible due to the case being an urgent matter.

