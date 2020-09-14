Dyn-O-Mite! ‘Good Times’ To Return As Animated Netflix Series With Steph Curry Producing

Amazing news, Good Times fans — the classic sitcom is getting a reboot!

Originally starring the one, the only Jimmie Walker, the new series is set to hit Netflix as an animated production. According to the blogosphere, the ’70s hit series will continue to focus on the Evans family, while dealing with modern day issues. Steph Curry is currently making headlines as he is set to produce, alongside Seth MacFarlane.

Paste Magazine shares some detail:

“Good Times, the ‘70s hit that gave the world J.J. Evans and his shouts of “DY-NO-MITE!”, will return as a new animated series for Netflix. The Evans family will remain the focus, but it’ll be set in the present day, and deal with contemporary issues facing society (which, in many depressing instances, probably won’t be all that different from issues facing society back in the ‘70s). And along with Norman Lear, the original’s producer, the new show will be produced by basketball great Steph Curry and Family Guy creator / vanity crooner) Seth MacFarlane. Carl Jones, who’s worked on The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, The Last O.G. and more, is the show’s creator and showrunner.”

The site goes on to report no other details are available at this time, but stay tuned as we’ll be sure to update you on the voiceover cast and premiere date as that information is shared. In the meantime, chime in with your thoughts on Good Times going animated.