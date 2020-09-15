Freedom, Georgia: 19 Families United, Bought 97 Acres Of Land To Build Safe Haven For Black People

The Black community continues to come together to take care of US and we love to see it.

New reports state 19 families joined forces to purchase nearly 100 acres of land in Georgia with the intent of ensuring the safety of Black folks.

From Complex:

“Taking Black ownership to the next level, several Black families have banded together to purchase nearly 97 acres of unincorporated land in Georgia to create a safe haven for other Black families and Black people. The land, which is nestled near the town of Toomsboro that lies about 130 miles south of Atlanta, has been dubbed Freedom, Georgia, and the families who all put money in to purchase it are now hoping to make it into a city slowly but surely. To be exact, Freedom, Georgia is meant to be a space where Black parents can raise their children without the fear of police brutality and violence that plague this nation, as explained to TMZ by the two Black women who kickstarted the Freedom Georgia initiative, Renee Walters and Ashley Scott. Once fully operational, the town will not exclude other groups of people from living there, but it will be pro-Black.”

Click here to donate to the Freedom Georgia Initiative’s GoFundMe. There are plans for an agricultural infrastructure, businesses, and homes. Check out some footage of the land below!