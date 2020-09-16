‘Black-ish’ To Return With First-Ever Animated Episode In One-Hour, Back-To-Back Television Event [Details]

Black-ish is returning to the small screen next month with a one-hour television special ahead of the show’s seventh season premiere.

The special will include two episodes that revolve around voting and one will even be animated. The announcement comes shortly after fans learned there’s a Black-ish spinoff in the works, starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis.

“The Johnsons and “black-ish” return to ABC with a special one-hour television special on SUNDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCT 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics. Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) is set to direct,” a press release states.

Here are the synopses for the upcoming episodes:

In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.

Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups. “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb.

Check out more photos of the character art below.