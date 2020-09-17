Toronto Restaurant Will Let Fred Vanvleet Eat For Free If He Re-signs With The Raptors

Fred Vanvleet’s two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors is almost up, but one restaurant in the Canadian city is hoping he re-signs.

Downtown restaurant Pai is so intent on Fred staying put, in fact, they’ve offered the point guard free food any time he eats at the establishment. In an Instagram post, we see a sticker on the restaurant door that says ‘Vanvleet And Eat — Keep Fred Vanvleet In Toronto… Fred Eats Here For Free.” The caption also reads, “Fred is a free agent now and we desperately want him back. Pai wants to show him that Toronto love!”

See below.

As of right now, there’s no word from Fred on if he’ll re-sign with the Raptors or head to another team, but it’s been reported that the NY Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Detroit Pistons are all pursuing him. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated.