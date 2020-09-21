Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With GOAT To Raffle Off Exclusive Kicks For A Great Cause

Online sneaker marketplace is teaming up with actor Michael B. Jordan to help you get your hands on some super exclusive kicks, all for a great cause.

Announced on Monday (Sept.21) GOAT and the Black Panther star, and sneaker aficionado announced the raffle that will raise money for GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit geared towards African-Ameican women and girls in the US. For just $5, you will get a raffle ticket that has to be purchased through either the GOAT app or online and will have a chance to score one of the five pairs of custom kicks created in collaboration with MBJ x The Shoe Surgeon.

Participants can look forward to scoring a pair of Air Jordan 4s, Air Jordan 1 High, Air Max Trainer ’91’, Air Force 1 Low, and Chuck 70 High. Each sneaker draws inspiration from Jordan’s favorite films, Coming To America, The Sandlot, Casino, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon.

The raffle kicks off starting today and ends September 27th at 11:59 pm PT. All winners will be announced on GOAT’s social media accounts on September 28th. You can step into the collection below, and good luck.

Air Jordan 4 ‘Coming To America’

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Casino’

Air Force 1 Low ‘The Last Dragon’

Chuck 70 High ‘Sandlot’

Air Max Trainer ’91’ The Nightmare Before Christmas

Photo: GOAT / The Supreme Agency