Amazon Is Selling A Way Cheaper “Peloton Knockoff” Exercise Bike

Earlier this month we reported on Peloton’s new exercise bike and treadmill and now, Amazon is giving the exercise company a run for its money (no pun intended). New reports state Amazon has released a similar exercise bike that is $1,500 less than Peloton’s.

“The Prime Bike is Amazon’s first-ever connected fitness product, costing $499 — or roughly $1,500 less than Peloton’s flagship bike. Amazon’s bike has a similar look to a Peloton, but doesn’t have a screen to stream workouts. Amazon didn’t build the bike — it partnered with fitness startup Echelon to produce a less-expensive version of its existing bikes. Non-Prime-branded models of the bike cost between $1,000 to $2,000, depending on their features,” CNN states, adding “The Prime Bike works with an app that streams fitness and cycling classes for a monthly fee. Prime Bike buyers getting a free 30-day trial. (Prime Bike users will need an iPad or laptop nearby to use the app for its cycling classes).”

See a photo of the $499 Prime Bike here and if you missed photos of Peloton’s bike, check those out here. Let us know which one you’re feeling more?