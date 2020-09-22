Lenny Kravitz Reveals This Natural Product From The Earth Helps Him Preserve His Youthful Look

Just by looking at him, you couldn’t really tell that Lenny Kravitz is 56-years-old. The legendary rocker spoke with Vanity Fair and shared his skincare routine, and one of the things he uses might come as a surprise that it won’t break your pockets.

Sand, that’s right sand, specifically from the ocean along with water, is what Kravitz deems is essential in his routine to keep his skin on point. Kravitz, who has been fortunate to spend the year at his home on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas and not in the states, has access to plenty of it.

“It’s always been very simple.

“I only use a few things. I wash my face with water, truthfully. When I’m here, I scrub it with the sand from the ocean because it’s very fine and powdery.”

We don’t know if there is something absolutely rejuvenating specifically about Bahamian sand. Still, we wouldn’t be shocked if the quality of its sand is better than anywhere here in the states. No sand is the same around the world. But that’s not all Kravitz uses in his daily skincare routine. In fact, some of the items are easy for you to acquire at your favorite local health food stores.

“I use coconut oil on my body, shea butter, cocoa butter, all organic. I use Dr. Bronner’s almond soap. I wash my body with it, I wash my hair with it, and I wash my clothes with it. It’s a really simple island routine, but I carry that wherever I go. And of course, whatever fragrance or oils, but it’s really that simple.”

You hear that fellas, it won’t cost you a thing to keep that skin looking good.

Kravitz is currently the new face of YSL Beauty’s fragrance Y. He joins his exceptionally gorgeous daughter Zoe Kravitz, a long-time collaborator with the brand. In the interview with Vanity Fair, he spoke highly of his her and admitted that they even share clothing.

“There’s nobody who has more style than Zoë — she’s so effortless and natural, and just exudes style and coolness without putting on any airs. It’s just who she is. She’s got much more swag than I do.”

“There’s things that we both like. I try to steal some of her T-shirts sometimes, and she steals mine. And jewelry, different things. Obviously, I can’t wear her clothes because she’s quite petite, but throughout the years things have been stolen out of each other’s closets, for sure.”

Looks like we will be heading to the beach to get us some sand.

