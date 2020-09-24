HomeTech

Streetwear Designer Don C Partners With Samsung To Show Off The Galaxy Z Fold2’s Functionality

Don C is a man of many talents and wears many hats, so it makes sense he needs a smartphone that reflects his hustle.

Recent 09.24.20

Don C Partners With Samsung To Show Off The Galaxy Z Fold2

Source: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

CEO, entrepreneur, Don C, who has founded the highly-respected streetwear brand Just Don and the “FLYEST” boutique retail store in Chicago, RSVP Gallery, has teamed up with Samsung. The company shared a video featuring the Chicago native engaging in his day-to-day business. It highlights just how busy a workday can be for him and how the latest technology of Samsung Mobile’s newest foldable flagship device, the Galaxy Z Fold2 helps make his life easier.

Don C For Samsung

Source: Samsung / Samsung

In the nearly 2-minute clip, we see Don utilizing his favorite Galaxy Z Fold feature Multi-Active Window. It allows him to answer emails, take video calls, go over sketches, and anything else he might have to handle throughout the day.

Don C For Samsung

Source: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

Don C also enjoys utilizing the Z Fold2’s Flex Mode, which allows him to view details on the lower half of the device while he scrolls through the gallery on the top half of the phone.

Don C For Samsung

Source: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is a multitasking machine, and Don C using it to help inspire a new generation of CEOs and entrepreneurs who want to be just like him. The Galaxy Z Fold2, unveiled earlier this month, is the latest smartphone in Samsung’s ambitious line of foldable devices. The Fold2 is the follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold, was a learning experience for the Korean tech giant, and it looks like Samsung has paid close attention to previous concerns that stemmed from users of the first Fold device.

Galaxy Z Fold2

Source: Samsung / Samsung

Samsung also dropped a much smaller, but very stylish Galaxy Z Flip smartphone that sold very well for the company following its release.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is now available. You can head here to order one, but before you do, peep the Don C’s video with Samsung below.

Photo: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

