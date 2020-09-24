Streetwear Designer Don C Partners With Samsung To Show Off The Galaxy Z Fold2’s Functionality

Don C is a man of many talents and wears many hats, so it makes sense he needs a smartphone that reflects his hustle.

CEO, entrepreneur, Don C, who has founded the highly-respected streetwear brand Just Don and the “FLYEST” boutique retail store in Chicago, RSVP Gallery, has teamed up with Samsung. The company shared a video featuring the Chicago native engaging in his day-to-day business. It highlights just how busy a workday can be for him and how the latest technology of Samsung Mobile’s newest foldable flagship device, the Galaxy Z Fold2 helps make his life easier.

In the nearly 2-minute clip, we see Don utilizing his favorite Galaxy Z Fold feature Multi-Active Window. It allows him to answer emails, take video calls, go over sketches, and anything else he might have to handle throughout the day.

Don C also enjoys utilizing the Z Fold2’s Flex Mode, which allows him to view details on the lower half of the device while he scrolls through the gallery on the top half of the phone.

As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is a multitasking machine, and Don C using it to help inspire a new generation of CEOs and entrepreneurs who want to be just like him. The Galaxy Z Fold2, unveiled earlier this month, is the latest smartphone in Samsung’s ambitious line of foldable devices. The Fold2 is the follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold, was a learning experience for the Korean tech giant, and it looks like Samsung has paid close attention to previous concerns that stemmed from users of the first Fold device.

Samsung also dropped a much smaller, but very stylish Galaxy Z Flip smartphone that sold very well for the company following its release.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is now available. You can head here to order one, but before you do, peep the Don C’s video with Samsung below.

Photo: Samsung / Samsung Mobile