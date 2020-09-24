Savage X Fenty Taps Christian Combs For New “Sexy” Menswear Line [Photos]

Rihanna’s brands are all about inclusivity, so it’s no surprise the superstar launched Savage x Fenty Menswear.

Just months after she tapped A$AP Rocky for Fenty Skin, Christian Combs is at the helm of her new line, which will debut Oct. 2.

“The new Savage x Fenty menswear collection consists of a line of vibrantly hued, fat-banded boxers and boxer briefs, as well as a satin monogrammed pajama set, all of which launch on the brand’s website October 2nd. The line was originally more subdued before Combs entered the picture. Naturally, the model and rapper first saw samples—in burgundy, black, and brown—on Valentine’s Day. These were way too dull for Combs. He envisioned something much brighter: underwear with swag! Swag doesn’t come in grayscale, so Savage x Fenty underwear arrives in blue and silky red. Even many of the more conservatively colored pieces in black come with pops of bubblegum pink,” GQ reports. “The crown jewel of the collection is the pajama set with the smoking jacket. As Combs has experienced himself, it is perfectly constructed for our current COVID conditions.”

The launch comes along with the annual Savage X Fenty fashion show, of course. “Fasten your seat belts, get some popcorn, and get to the TV for some amazingness. It’s gonna be sexy,” Combs tells GQ of next month’s show. “A lot of special guests—and King Combs at the climax.”

Head over to GQ to read all about Comb’s childhood crush on RihRih, plus more photos of the new line below.