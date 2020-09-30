eBay Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary With Custom Sneaker Auctions

If copping custom kicks are your thing, eBay‘s got some dope auctions in the works.

Before all the consignment shops and fancy stores, scrolling through endless pages of auctions looking for a rare pair of kicks in great condition at a reasonable price. Now, the marketplace is so popular that a pair of sneakers is sold there as fast as every 1.5 seconds. With its latest round of auctions, sneakerheads will get the opportunity to get some very special sneakers to celebrate eBay’s 25th anniversary. The 25 auctions consist of designs that ruled the streets for the past two decades with the help of designers Vashtie and Aleali May and some of the hottest customizers in the game in Cestlavic, Mache, DeJesus, and Sierato. Vashtie and Aleali are the perfect choices as they made major strides for women sneakerheads and were the first ladies to design a women’s and unisex Jordan sneaker.

Vashtie reminisces on all the changes the culture has gone through but says that finding gems on eBay will always remain.

“A lot of things have changed since I came onto the scene almost 20 years ago, but eBay has always been a place where I could score kicks that were impossible to find anywhere else,” said Vashtie Kola. “The opportunity to work with Kickstradomis alongside my girl Aleali May, and to be a part of a collection featuring some of the industry’s top customizers has been really exciting. I love watching designers bring their ideas to life.”

Some of the kicks included in the capsule collection are listed below, and thankfully there will be a range of sizes, so everyone has the chance to cop some heat.

NIKE Air Force 1 | Kickstradomis, Vashtie & Aleali | eBay’s 25th | Size 11M REEBOK Question | Artist Kickstradomis | Inspired by 95-00′ Grunge | Size 11M NEW BALANCE 574 | Artist DeJesus | Inspired by 06-10′ Harajuku | Size 11 YEEZY Boost 350 v2 | Artist Sierato | Inspired by 16-20′ Camo Couture | Size 12M NIKE Air Force 1 | Artist Cestlavic | Inspired by 01-05′ Raves | Size 5.5Y VANS Old Skool | Artist Mache | Inspired by 11-15′ Ombre | Size 6.5M



“Sneakers have a rich history on the marketplace, and 25 years of serving the community on eBay is a milestone worthy of a celebration,” said Mark Flaa, GM of Sneakers at eBay North America. “By partnering with industry icons Vashtie and Aleali May, and five top customizers, we’re bringing this collection to life with a nod to sneaker culture and community both on and off eBay.”

Through October 7, you can bid on the pairs here.