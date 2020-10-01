Joe Biden Is Hilariously Selling “Will You Shut Up, Man” T-Shirts

Joe Biden said what everyone was thinking during Tuesday evening’s debate when he told Donald Trump to “shut up, man.”

Just a couple days later, the presidential candidate is monetizing the viral moment with new merch. Biden’s shop is selling “Will you shut up, man” tees, as well as shirts, stickers, and more that say “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump,” Complex reports, photos included. In case you missed it, the minuscule amount of taxes no. 45 paid (just $750) has been on the tip of every American citizen’s tongue over the last week, after his tax return data was made public. Get a full breakdown here.

If you’re into Joe’s new merch you can check it out at the official Joe Biden shop. There are hoodies, hats, face masks, and even accessories for your pets. Plus, the hilarious moment Biden asked Trump to shut his yap below.