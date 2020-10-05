Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Share Intimate Details About His Final Days

The news of Chadwick Boseman’s death was a gut punch the reverberated around the world because no one knew he was battling stage 4 colon cancer. Now, the late actor’s brothers have shared some intimate details about Boseman’s final days.

Speaking with the New York Times, the Black Panther star’s older brothers opened up about their beloved brother and his final days. Kevin, a professional dancer, revealed that Boseman was inspired to pursue his dream of becoming an actor after Kevin made the move to NYC to dance.

“A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

“He always did his best. His best was incredible.”

Boseman’s other brother Derrick, a pastor, shared that when he spoke to Boseman in final days, the actor was well aware that his time was dwindling down, telling him, “‘Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.’”

Derrick knew then and there his brother was tired, and it changed his thought process when it came to praying for him.

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done, And the next day he passed away.”

This latest story follows Boseman’s 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller revealing that Boseman helped increase her salary for the film by sacrificing his own pay.

We expect more stories about how great of a person Boseman was to come out as time passes.

Photo: Sarah Morris / Getty