Social Media Mourns The Death Of Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman After Four-Year Battle With Colon Cancer

So Chadwick Boseman filmed Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Marshall, two Avengers movies, 21 Bridges, and Da 5 Bloods after he was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer – which almost no one knew about. What a devastating loss. Rest in power. Fuck cancer.
Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis.
Our makeup artists are friends and he used to get on the phone and ask me to sing “You Mean The World To Me” because it was his favorite song of mine and now this song will be forever dedicated to him. Rest In Power King. https://t.co/SnSn1UdhUB
We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE