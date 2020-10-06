Juice WRLD’s Childhood School Received THIS Beautiful Donation From The Rapper’s Live Free 999 Fund

Juice WRLD is gone but not forgotten. His legacy lives on through the charitable efforts his family continues to perform in his name.

The Live Free 999 Fund, established by Juice WRLD’s mom Carmela Wallace, has most recently donated a set of instruments to Deer Creek Christian School. Juice, known in his younger days as Jarad, attended the Christ-centered institution back in his hometown of Chicago. His mom said in a press release, detailed by Complex, that the rapper’s teacher Lannaea Alexander “had a profound effect on my son’s life, and I have never forgotten her positive influence on him and the other students under her tutelage.” She also said she is “pleased to be able to support her work at Deer Creek by helping to make it possible for her students to pursue their interest in music education.”

“The donation has completely equipped the school’s band and orchestra and has supplied beginning instruments for students in preschool through second grade. Juice’s record labels, Grade A and Interscope Geffen A&M also helped make the donation possible,” Complex adds.

Mrs. Alexander also said in a statement, “Jarad’s positivity and immense talent affected everyone who came into his presence. His spirit can very much be felt in the heartbeat of our school’s mission and within the very walls and floors of the school building itself. We are immensely grateful to accept this gift from Carmela and Jarad which will enable us to offer a robust music education for our students at Deer Creek Christian School.”

May the young king rest in peace.