Juice WRLD’s Mom Starts ‘Live Free 999 Fund’ To Help Young People Fight Addiction & More

As the world struggles to beat coronavirus, Juice WRLD’s mother has created the Live Free 999 Fund to help young people live better lives.

“Young people around the world were truly touched by Jarad’s music because he spoke to issues and situations in his music that resonated with them so deeply,” Carmela Wallace said, according to Complex. “I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression; we had many conversations about his challenges with these issues. I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. I made the decision upon his death that I was going to share his struggles with the world with the objective of helping others.”

Here’s what you can expect from the fund, which Complex says will receive additional support from Grade A and Interscope Records:

providing support to programs that address addiction, anxiety, and depression in compassionate ways

normalizing the conversation on these topics, particularly in underserved communities

assisting programs that help people find positive ways of of processing mental health challenges, i.e. music or similar creative pursuits

Juice WRLD died December 8 of last year from an accidental overdose. May he rest in peace.