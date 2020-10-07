Time For A Bubble: Stephon Gilmore Is The Latest New England Patriot To Test Positive For COVID-19

The New England Patriots just lost another star to COVID-19.

Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of The Year and Madden 99 Club member is the latest NFL superstar to test positive for COVID-19 NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero reports. Gilmore was the only Patriot to test positive for the virus following Tuesday’s round of testing. He will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with quarterback Cam Newton and practice-squad DL Bill Murray making that three players on the team with coronavirus.

The Patriots have canceled practice following Gilmore’s positive test and will assess if they can play their matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Stephon Gilmore is the only #Patriots player to test positive from Tuesday's round of testing, per source. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year now joins Cam Newton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/MWOpsyjhsk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

No members on the Kansas City Chiefs tested positive for COVID-19 following their Monday night matchup with Stephen Gilmore and the New England Patriots.

The Tennessee Titans thought they were out of the woods and were planning on reopening the team practice facility but now will have to put that plan on hold after another Titan’s player tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not yet known if this is the only new positive case for the #Titans. But after two days of all negative tests, another issue in Tennessee. https://t.co/jBPbL0TUIC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

The NFL managed to avoid outbreaks during the first three weeks of the 2020-21 season but know have been hit with a gut punch. Last week saw the league postpone the Steelers and Titans game following after several players on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19. The Chiefs and Patriots game was moved to Monday as a result of Cam Newton’s positive diagnosis.

Right now NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver is looking like a genius because his bubble has been airtight since it started and reported no outbreaks and is on the verge of successfully completing its COVID-19 delayed season. It’s time the NFL start considering plans on how to safely protect its players from the virus if it hopes to have anything close to regular season because it’s clear the virus isn’t willing to sit on the sidelines to watch football.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty