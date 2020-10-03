New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19

As the Tennesee Titans continue to fight a coronavirus outbreak, another team may be in danger.

Cam Newton, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out for the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the Pats released a statement as they take the positive test very seriously and are implementing all necessary precautions to prevent spread.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coach and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point-of-care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent are of highest priority.”

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

It’s assumed that Brian Hoyer would start at quarterback with Jarrett Stidham backing him up.

This news comes after the Titans had three new player positives, and five members of the team’s staff test positive for the virus. Since they played the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, both teams suspended all in-person activities. Then, the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was supposed to take place Sunday has been postponed to Week 7 on October 25. Creating a domino effect, the Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game will move from October 25 to November 1– an easy switch because that had been the bye week for both teams.

No other members of the Patriots have reportedly tested positive and the league has decided to reschedule the game.