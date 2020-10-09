Mark Cuban Shares An Encouraging Delonte West Update — See The Photo Inside

Last month, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was able to reach former NBA player Delonte West after he was seen panhandling.

In an update, Cuban has shared a photo of West on the road to recovery. West is horseback riding in the flick and all seems well. “Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West,” Cuban captioned the photo. “A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

A source told TMZ last month that family and friends had been trying to get West into a rehab program for drug treatment.

“Sources connected to West’s family tell us that Cuban — who had been trying to reach DW on the phone for days — finally got in contact with Delonte … who agreed to meet the Mavs owner on Monday in Dallas. We’re told Cuban took West to a local hotel … while his family formulates a game plan. Our sources tell us West’s circle of fam and friends have been trying desperately to get Delonte to go to rehab … and he now seems open to the idea,” the site reported in September.

https://twitter.com/mcuban/status/1314620092680937473?s=20