For The Culture: 5 Ways To Buy Black On Amazon Prime Day

One of the biggest shopping days is almost upon us, and it is estimated over 5 billion dollars worth of transactions will occur. It is more important than ever that we support people of color with our dollars.

On July 15, 2015, in honor of the website’s 20th anniversary, Amazon first held Prime Day. The event features a large number of sales and promotions that are exclusively available to Amazon Prime subscribers, with Amazon promoting that the first edition would feature “more deals than Black Friday.” The original rollout was heavily criticized for lack of quality offerings, but thankfully the selections have evolved, making the day a cultural moment of sorts.

Originally scheduled for August 6-7, Amazon Prime Day was postponed due to COVID-19. Thankfully this unique shopping opportunity was not shelved is actually right around the corner. On October 13 and October 14 is our chance to support Black-owned brands and show that our spending power will never be defeated. Luckily, Cassius has done all the investigative work for you with five pro melanin products.

You can peep all of our finds in the gallery below.

Photo: blackCAT / Getty