Big Date Energy: You Can Now Rent Out An Entire AMC Theater For $99

A date you always wanted to stunt with just got a lot more affordable.

AMC, the largest movie theater company in the country, has struggled with keeping its business afloat amid the pandemic. Health experts have advised against most gatherings that are large and indoor– which is their entire business model. But AMC is begininning to reopen about a dozen locations in New York state starting October 23, following guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend, and plans to have more than 530 theaters open in the country by the end of the month. Some will be offering limited capacity, while others will allow you to fulfill your dream of renting out an entire theater to yourself.

At AMC Theatres, our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and crew. We welcome you back to the movies. pic.twitter.com/Kk5SV2EhBj — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 18, 2020

That’s right– whether it’s a date, family, or a select group of friends who are socially distancing, you can finally enjoy a movie without crying babies or a giant sitting in front of you. AMC says the new offering won’t break the bank either, since the starting price is just $99.

“Host a personal screening for one or make it a private party for up to 20 people total! It’s perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember,” reads the press release. “Make AMC your next destination to meet friends and family and reserve an entire AMC Safe & Clean™ auditorium.”

Called the Private Moving Showing program, once you visit AMC’s site, it just asks you to pick a movie — options include Jumanji 2, The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Monsters Inc., Tenet, and Sonic The Hedgehog,– then you select a date, time, theatre, and enter your contact info. Then an AMC representative will get in touch with you within the next 3 days to solidify everything.

To find an AMC near you for the one-of-a-kind theater experience, go here.