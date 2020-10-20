Cheers To That: How Guinness Beer Is Giving Back To Those Most Affected By The Pandemic

The 2020 holiday season will certainly be different than any other we’ve experienced, but some things are still needed.

Sure, you will be apart from your extended family and cooped up with the people you’ve been stuck with for the past eight months, but it’s important that despite the distance, it’s important to still stay in the holiday spirit and donate. And a brand getting in on making sure everyone has something to celebrate during the holiday season is Guinness. Beer drinkers are known to indulge in the beer around this time of year, and this time their purchase is going a bit farther thanks to the newly introduced limited-edition Guinness Gives Back pack.

For every Guinness Gives Back New York pack produced, Guinness is donating $1 to Feeding New York State., which adds up to $750,000. Buyers can bump in another dollar by posting on social with the hashtag #GuinnessGivesBackNY and tagging @GuinnessUS and @FoodBankAssnNYS.

There will even be regionally specific for New York as a whole, California, Chicago, and Boston and a national version available in most states that will also contain eight 14.9-oz. cans of Guinness Draught Stout.

“With many of the usual holiday cues missing this year, we wanted to spread some holiday magic and help support those who have long supported us in the U.S.,” said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. “The Guinness Gives Back pack re-enforces our commitment to uplifting American communities as we rebuild and emerge – together.”

Guinness has other things planned to keep everyone in the holiday spirit, which you can check out here. The beer brand also pledged $2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts and organizations that support equality and social justice given the current climate of race relations in America that erupted after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Sure, the holidays probably won’t feel like they did last year… but it’s still the Guinness Season of Giving! We’re supporting the communities that have long supported us with our new limited-edition Guinness Gives Back pack! pic.twitter.com/hmatuaPqg5 — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) October 15, 2020

Now, when you pick up your next pack of Guinness, know that you’re not just downing your favorite beer but also giving back to those affected most by the pandemic.