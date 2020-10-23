Bubba Wallace Announces He Will Be Behind The Wheel of Michael Jordan’s No.23 Racing Car

Bubba is switching from 43 to 23.

NASCAR’s only top Black driver, Bubba Wallace, shocked the racing world when he announced he would no longer be driving the legendary 43 car when he left Richard Petty Motorsports. NASCAR fans were left wondering what was next for Wallace, who captured the attention of millions of fans, even those not familiar with the sport after a noose was allegedly found hanging in Wallace’s racing garage. September is was announced that Michael Jordan, along with Danny Hamlin, was starting a new racing team, and Wallace would be behind the wheel of the car, making sense of his shocking exit from The King’s racing team.

Thursday (Oct.22), Wallace made it official and announced that he will be driving Michael Jordan and Danny Hamlin’s new 23XI Racing no.23 car. In a tweet, he shared an introductory video with the caption, “This is the start of the new adventure! So ready! #23XI.”

This is the start of the new adventure! So ready! #23XI https://t.co/8y9UY6fo32 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 22, 2020

Wallace joining 23XI Racing (pronounced Twenty-Three Eleven), a combination of Jordan and Hamlin’s numbers in their respective sports, is a no-brainer. Wallace is currently the only Black driver in the Cup Series, while Jordan is one of few Black principal owners in of full-time Cup team in NASCAR.

It’s still a mystery about what car manufacture 23XI Racing will be working with for the 2021’s Daytona 500, but we will definitely find out very soon. With Michael Jordan pushing him, can Bubba Wallace make an even bigger name for himself in the sport and, like the racing team’s owner, become a household name and future inspiration for other young Black boys and girls who want to come into the sport?

We have no reason to believe that won’t be the case. We’re rooting for you loudly and proudly. Go get em, Bubba.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Getty