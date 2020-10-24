It’s Lit: PlayStation Confirms Strategic Creative Partnership With Travis Scott & His Cactus Jack Brand

We knew Travis Scott was up to something with Sony.

Travis Scott had gamers all over the globe envious and curious when he dropped that photo of just his legs with the PS5’s DualSense placed on his lap, hinting he already has the highly sought after console.

Friday (Oct.23), Sony confirmed its new strategic creative partnership with the Houston rapper and his popular Cactus Jack brand. In a statement, Scott talked about his latest venture:

“I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

PlayStation praised Scott for his fond memories and deep knowledge of its brand, adding:

“Travis is an artist who is incredibly innovative, constantly surprising, and continues to push boundaries, very much like the PlayStation brand – so we think this is a perfect fit. When we embarked on this collaboration, the most important thing was to keep it as open as possible, to allow space to explore interesting, creative ideas.”

This latest move (which is a huge one) follows Scott’s McDonald’s collaboration, which was insanely popular immediately after it was announced. While no details as to what PlayStation and Scott will be cooking up, we expect whatever the product of this unique partnership to do well with Scott’s millions of fans who support any and everything he attaches his name and his Cactus Jack brand too.

So does this mean a Cactus Jack branded PS5 custom plates or Cactus Jack limited-edition PS5 console and merch? The possibilities are limitless.

With the announcement, PlayStation dropped a video featuring Scott remaking the iconic Maxwell Ad from the 1980s with cameos from PlayStation heads rocking Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaborations and Cactus Jack merch. You can watch the promo that leaves plenty to the imagination below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty