Casual Stunt: Travis Scott’s Latest Instagram Post Hints At Him Possibly Having A PS5 Already

Cactus Jack gets all of the cool things before us.

Fresh off the release of his new single “Franchise” featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug, Travis Scott dropped an Instagram post that has the gaming community (including this writer) a tad bit jealous. In the photo, only Scott’s legs can be seen, and his lap is a PS5 DualSense controller with the caption “I will be playing until the sun up,” which can only mean that he somehow got a PlayStation 5 console early even though it’s not visible in the flick.

As you may know, the console is slated for a November 12 release and has been the talk of video game Twitter due to the fact it’s insanely hard to even lock down a preorder. Just last week, gamers took to social media to complain about the preorder fiasco after retailers seemingly jumped the gun and dropped preorder links without any notice. Sony subsequently had to apologize for the mess and promised more consoles would be made available in the “coming days.” Understandably, people are a bit upset that Scott possibly has a PS5 already.

As to why he has one, well, it would be a no-brainer on Sony’s part to give Scott, who is arguably one of the hottest rappers in the game at the moment. His live concert with Fortnite helped break the insanely-popular game’s record for concurrent players. Plus, anything he seems to touch turns to gold. Just look at how his fans reacted to his McDonald’s collaboration, any merch he drops, and how fast his Jordan Brand kicks and apparel sells out.

While Sony doesn’t really need Scott to push the PS5, it damn sure isn’t a bad idea to enlist him to help promote it. We wouldn’t be shocked to see the “Sicko Mode” crafter involved somehow in the promo push for the PlayStation 5 as we get closer to launch day.

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty