Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About Losing His Mother To Coronavirus: “She Was Everything To All Of Us”

As the world finds itself in the ninth month of the pandemic, the virus has even touched celebrities and their families.

One of those people, sadly, includes Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline who passed away after being in a medically induced coma for more than a week after battling the virus for about a month. It’s now been 6 months since her death, and Towns and his father are still reeling from the tragedy, but he decided to take to YouTube to open up about how he’s been feeling in a video titled, “The Toughest Year of My Life.”

Thank you everyone for the prayers, well wishes, and condolences during this time. I also want to give a double thank you to all the true fans that support me as more than just a basketball player. My love for ya knows no bounds. love,

And unsurprisingly, he thanked everyone who has looked out for him since April.

In the video, he speaks on the months-long sickness that his mother had to deal with, explaining that towards the end, she seemed to be recovering, but that was hindered once she had a stroke in the middle of the night. The doctors then said it would be best to take her off life support, which Towns admits was tough to tell his grandmother.

“The worst call, the most difficult one, it was calling her mom,” he said towards the middle of the video. “It was calling my grandmother. Telling her, mostly, you lost your daughter. I done everything as a grandson I could do to protect her. I got to let her go. There’s nothing worse than losing your kid.”

His family’s battle with the virus started on March 25 when he took to Instagram to say that both his parents tested positive, though his father made a full recovery.