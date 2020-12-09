The Creative Class Honoree: Ja Morant

Honoree: Ja Morant

The Grind: Point Guard, Memphis Grizzlies

Find Him: @jamorant

It’s hard to believe that Temetrius Jamel Morant, better known as “Ja” was just drafted by the Grizzlies in 2019. The second overall pick, a starter in his first season, and voted Rookie Of The Year for the 2019-2020 season, Ja is a household name— and already the 15thmost popular NBA jersey. Often described as a dynamic and entertaining player, sports pundits and fans alike are already trying to define which basketball great his career is most destined to emulate.

The son of two basketball players, it’s no wonder that 6’3 Ja was drawn to basketball. His father describes him as the “ultimate competitor”, always practicing and on his days off, bringing the competition to the family events. That family support is something that is important to Ja. Often citing his father as one of his biggest inspirations, Ja is also balancing his own daddy duties, and is a proud #girldad to his one year old daughter, Kaari J. In fact, while celebrating his Rookie of The Year award, baby Kaari donned a Grizzlies jersey dress and was front and center at the photoshoot, fitting as Ja says the award was for her.

While his future is still unwritten, there is no doubt that greatness will commence on and off the court. Sponsoring Back To School shopping sprees for children at The Boys & Girls Club, raising money for a charity on his birthday, he doesn’t just play like a veteran, he moves like one too.

