Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Action Figure Is Reselling For HOW MUCH?

Here is just another clear indication that Travis Scott has the Midas touch because everything this man attaches his name to turns to gold.

The extremely-limited action figure featured in McDonald’s’ ads announcing his Cactus Jack collaboration with the fast-food chain is now reselling for a wallet-busting $55,000.

The action figure was the cornerstone of the collaboration that had his fans rushing to their nearest Mickey D’s ordering Scott’s favorite meal, which consisted of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, a Sprite, and fries with BBQ sauce. The action figure was limited to just five in the entire world, was handcrafted plus individually numbered, and could only be obtained through a contest held on Twitter.

🌵 rare, handcrafted & numbered @trvisXX action figures 🌵 quote tweet this post with “Cactus Jack sent me to @McDonalds #CactusJackSweepstakes” for a chance to win 1 of 5. and ICYMI, the Travis Scott Meal is only $6 in our App pic.twitter.com/8HqyAxxYEo — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 25, 2020

Each figure came in a special acrylic box case along with a certificate of authenticity to remove any doubt. So it’s no wonder there is such a high asking price for the action figure.

One person, a cancer survivor name Jonah DeToro was blessed with one of the super-limited action figures after Scott kept his promise to send him one. DeToro sent a photo of himself enjoying the Cactus Jack meal from his hospital bed on Twitter and was rewarded the action figure as a “victory trophy.”

Ur my hero!!!! Anyway If I can make ur day better makes me happy !!! Imma try to get something up there to u kiddo. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/uBeKERSmdl — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 9, 2020

If you got $55,000 to blow, you could head on over to StockX to secure the Cactus Jack action figure.

Photo: Cactus Jack / McDonalds