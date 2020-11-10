Beware The Jig: Fugazi Travis Scott PlayStation Dunks Are Already Being Made

Nobody works harder or quicker than sneaker bootleggers.

Travis Scott had the masses thirsty when we got a snapshot of his latest Nike collaboration, which was revealed while announcing his creative partnership with PlayStation. The sneaker puts a next-gen spin on the dunk low and features Scott’s signature backward Swoosh styling with the PS logo.

While we have no idea when these joints will have folks complaining about the SNKRS app, there already fakes being produced. So how can you tell the difference between the official tissue pair and the Canal Street specials? Well, these fakes, for whatever reason, have a bright teal Off-White™ zip-tie tag on them. It’s honestly a dead giveaway that you out here living foul with these obvious knockoffs on your feet.

Fake Travis Scott x PlayStation Dunks Are Already Being Produced 👀 pic.twitter.com/ia8xesAJMw — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) November 8, 2020

The Travis Scott PlayStation dunks are the latest gift to the sneaker world from the Houston rapper and Nike. He has already collaborated with the company on the Air Jordan 4s, Air Jordan 1s, and Air Jordan 6s, which have become instant grails in the pantheon of dope kicks. We expect the same when these dunks arrive, also you would be smart to keep your eyes peeled on your SNKRS app these next few days.

We expect Nike to surprise drop these bad boys around or on the PS5 launch date, November 12.

—

Photo: YouTube / Sony