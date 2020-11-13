Mielle Organics Partners With Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ For ‘Rooted In Holidays’ Campaign

It’s our favorite time of year!

The holidays are upon us and with the last season of the year comes joyful films that remind us the spirit of giving. From our beauty products to our favorite dinner dishes, the magic of the season translates into every aspect our lives.

Speaking of beauty products and films, Mielle Organics collaborated with Netflix’s star-studded Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey to help promote healthy hair and self-empowerment during the holiday season! Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is an adorable holiday treat that feels like your typical family classic with mostly Black characters.

With this partnership, Mielle Organics and Netflix are launching their “Rooted in the Holidays” campaign, the first of many barriers broken by Black-owned entrepreneurs in the haircare industry. Through this campaign, Mielle Organics and Netflix will celebrate the roots that connect us and get us to express our authentic selves.

It is [also] important for Black women, who often face race-based discrimination due to their hair texture, to see themselves represented in all their natural beauty, said Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez in a statement. “Being a part of a campaign that supports the CROWN Act and positively impacts so many people across generations in my community is a dream come true.”

Premiering on Netflix today, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is the feel-good story of a young, bright and inventive little girl, her legendary toymaker grandfather and a magic robotic toy as they discover a world of wonder, wishes and possibilities. With a majority Black cast, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is the perfect holiday film that serves as representation for young Black children and aligns with Mielle Organics’ desire to embrace our roots and be a important voice for the future generation.

Rodriguez continued, “a partnership with Netflix is important to further advance the support of Black-owned businesses and stories that uplift and advance our communities.”

“Not only was it important that Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Black leads in the spirit of representation, the film’s producer, Lyn Sisson-Talber, also found it important to select natural hairstyles for the film’s characters so that people of color could see themselves reflected in the movie.

“I purposefully chose hairstyles for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey that highlighted natural hair, said Sisson-Talbert. “I want my community and people of color all over the world to see themselves featured in the characters David E. Talbert created, especially our 7-year-old son and other boys and girls.”

The “Rooted in the Holidays” campaign will feature a special edition co-branded influencer box, a five-part holiday video series, hair tutorials and a watch party with distinctive guests including the film’s producer, the film’s breakout star Madalen Mills and singer Monica, to name a few.

Sisson-Talbert continued, “To be able to partner with Monique Rodriguez and Mielle Organics was kismet. We share the same passion and goals, just in two different mediums; to create a platform where natural hair is normalized, creating a specific need for more natural hair specialists, products, and education in the industry.”

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will premiere November 13 on Netflix. For more information, please visit https://mielleorganics.com/pages/jinglejangle.

Mielle Organics Partners With Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ For ‘Rooted In Holidays’ Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com