Pushing Weight: Jay-Z Invests In Fitness Start-Up CLMBR

Maybe Trippie Redd‘s “444 pounds” comment on Instagram didn’t sit too well with Jay-Z after all. Barely more than a week since his ’03 Bonnie signed her deal with Peloton, it looks like Clyde went ahead and inked a connected fitness deal of his own, too.

Jay-Z is partnering with Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player, to join the investment team for CLMBR.

“We are excited to work with JAY-Z and Novak to bring the best modality in fitness to consumers,” said Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR. “Unlike bikes, treadmills, and rowers, CLMBR has less impact on the joints while providing the most efficient calorie burn per minute of any machine in the marketplace. CLMBR disrupts the way that people work out and offers something new in a segment that has not seen a lot of meaningful innovation, and I’m excited to share the machine with consumers around the world as we become the leader in the connected fitness market.”

Earlier this year, the Denver, CO-based company was the runner-up for the Core77 Design Sports & Recreation Award in 2020, for how it is merging fitness technology with equipment design for its climbing machines. Some of those innovations include Kevlar® reinforced belts to withstand long and intense usage, built-in speakers so you can enjoy your listening experience without any unwanted obtrusion or headgear, and a proprietary app that tracks various performance metrics as well as connects you to other users for classes and challenges.

Djokic knows what it takes to stay in shape, and as an avid user of the machine, he’s happy to join the CLMBR family.

“Vertical climbing has been known to be an incredibly efficient total body workout without impact,” said the 33-year-old tennis player. “In addition, it puts your body in a neutral spine alignment, which is important for me as an athlete.

In 2021, the company plans to launch two versions of the vertical climbing machine, the CLMBR Connected and the CLMBR Pure. The Connected is being billed as the first ever at-home connected climber, suitable for home or business use, and will provide its users access to the company’s library of on-demand, instructor-led classes, and challenges. The Pure is being marketed for commercial use and does not come with those features as standard, although it appears they can be added.

Both models have a current pre-order pricing of $2,999, which you can buy here.