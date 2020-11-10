Beyoncé Partners With Peloton To Give Away Fitness Classes To HBCU Students

Since quarantine began, many have picked up healthier habits– namely buying a Peloton.

If you’ve ever looked at the price of one of those stationary bikes, you’ve likely winced at dropping that kind of cash. But if cycling isn’t your thing, the fitness company has a bunch of workouts to get you in shape as well. Thankfully, Beyoncé is connecting with Peloton to offer up free two-year subscription to Peloton’s subscription-based fitness platform.

This is the perfect time if anyone needed that extra motivation, whether it be avoiding the holiday weight or the extra pounds you’ve put on since being stuck inside since March.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

But bigger than that, Bey is doing it to commemorate Homecoming season, the annual fall celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Since everything is virtual, Beyoncé connected with Peloton to create a bunch of classes in everything from indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga, and meditation.

The two-year subscriptions will be gifted to students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University, by the end of November. This partnership will also help Peloton build long-lasting relationships with the students at these schools for jobs and future internships.

As an absolute surprise to no one, Beyoncé is also the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community.