Kyle Kuzma, Saweetie & More Link Up With GOAT For Its Annual Black Friday Event

GOAT is back with its annual Black Friday event, and it’s looking to hook you up, but you better be up on your sneaker knowledge.

Starting today (Nov.20), the online sneaker marketplace where you can score grails from the past and present is kicking off its highly-anticipated Black Friday event. The company is continuing to build off the momentum it began back in 2018 when it launched its 2018 global AR scavenger hunt and 2019 trivia contest hosted by iconic industry veterans.

GOAT is promising this Black Friday event will be the greatest one yet and will continue to offer its global community of 30 million members exclusive access to the hottest kicks of the year, drops, credit, and more. This year’s hosts include Saweetie, Kyle Kuzma — who already has an exclusive partnership with the company — Steven Smith, ASAP Nast, plus more and will highlight last decade’s greatest sneakers.

The eight-day event will be broken up into three rounds. The first round will focus on boutiques, artists, and musicians who greatly influenced sneaker culture over the past decade. GOAT users look forward to each round consisting of daily drops, daily trivia, and the chance to score over $100,000 in GOAT Credits and thousands of other prizes.

Speaking about the annual Black Friday event, Eddy Lu, Co-founder, and CEO of GOAT Group added:

“GOAT’s Black Friday event has become a moment for our global community to come together to celebrate sneakers. “In many ways, Black Friday put GOAT on the map in our first year, and each year, we work hard to deliver an

incredible experience for our community while paying homage to the culture.”

Participants can enter anytime between today, November 20th, at 10 AM PT, until Friday, November 27th, at 10 AM PT. You can head here to see the Black Friday event rules and be sure to check GOAT’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for more updates.

Good luck!

Photo: GOAT / GOAT Black Friday