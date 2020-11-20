Bingeworthy: Everything New & Exciting Coming To Disney+ In December

Pixar’s Soul is finally coming to a television screen near you, as the highly anticipated film will hit Disney+ next month. The animated Pete Docter-production, starring Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, and more, was originally due in theaters over the summer, but will now hit the streaming service on Christmas. ICYMI, here’s the official trailer:

Soul isn’t the only hot Disney+ title slated for release in time for the holidays. Check out the full list of what to expect below, courtesy of Screen Crush.

Friday, December 4

New Library Titles

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Disney+ Originals

Godmothered – Premiere

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’” and “The Big Good Wolf”

Friday, December 11

New Library Titles

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special – Premiere

Safety – Premiere

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”

Friday, December 18

New Library Titles

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

Disney+ Originals

On Pointe – Premiere

Arendelle Castle Yule Log – Premiere

Dory’s Reef Cam – Premiere

The Mandalorian – Season Finale, “Chapter 16”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale

Friday, December 25

New Library Titles

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Disney+ Originals

Soul – Premiere

Burrow – Premiere