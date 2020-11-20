Bingeworthy: Everything New & Exciting Coming To Disney+ In December

Pixar’s Soul is finally coming to a television screen near you, as the highly anticipated film will hit Disney+ next month. The animated Pete Docter-production, starring Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, and more, was originally due in theaters over the summer, but will now hit the streaming service on Christmas. ICYMI, here’s the official trailer:
Soul isn’t the only hot Disney+ title slated for release in time for the holidays. Check out the full list of what to expect below, courtesy of Screen Crush.
Friday, December 4
New Library Titles
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Disney+ Originals
Godmothered – Premiere
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’” and “The Big Good Wolf”
Friday, December 11
New Library Titles
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special – Premiere
Safety – Premiere
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”
Friday, December 18
New Library Titles
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Disney+ Originals
On Pointe – Premiere
Arendelle Castle Yule Log – Premiere
Dory’s Reef Cam – Premiere
The Mandalorian – Season Finale, “Chapter 16”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale
Friday, December 25
New Library Titles
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Disney+ Originals
Soul – Premiere
Burrow – Premiere