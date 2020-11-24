Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Snapchat Offering Users $1M Every Day For Best Clips

Looking to capitalize on the attrition of followers pending a purported sale of TikTok – and to possibly steal some market share from the Instagram Reels audience, too – Snap announced it is rolling out a new feature in the Snapchat app called Spotlight. It will be similar to its two competitors’ video features, and this news comes one week after Twitter launched its own addition that is similar to Snapchat’s Snaps, called Fleets.

To promote the new component and boost its awareness, Snap is also having a contest every day through the end of this year, where Spotlight content creators can be eligible for a shot at a $1M prize offering. Snap will use internal metrics to determine which Spotlight videos qualify as the most entertaining, and the money can go to only one content creator or may be divided among different creators, depending on the winners of that day.

According to Snap, the addition is meant to highlight the most engaging and creative material, using algorithms to provide Snapchatters with the content they would most likely enjoy, according to their preferences and behavior patterns. The company posted that it “built Spotlight to be a place where anyone’s content can take center stage – without needing a public account, or an influencer following. It’s a fair and fun place for Snapchatters to share their best Snaps and see perspectives from across the Snapchat community.”

In order to be eligible to win that big chunk of cash, the users have to be 16 years old or older. If the campaign is truly successful, Snap could extend it past 2020.