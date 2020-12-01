Smoked Out: Former Heavyweight Champ Mike Tyson Says He Smoked Weed Prior to Fight

On Saturday night, former boxing greats Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr. gave fans a long-awaited, entertaining dream match-up, even if it may have been two decades too late and was ruled a majority draw. Nevertheless, the only person who was likely more high than those judges may have been “Iron Mike” himself.

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” Tyson said after the fight, which ended in a draw, according to USA Today. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke. I’m sorry. I’m a smoker … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”

Tyson has made no secret of previous attempts to avoid detection of unapproved substances in previous bouts, including using his pregnant wife’s urine. However, The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) tested Tyson and Jones Jr. prior to the fight and opted not to include marijuana on its banned substances list.

Thankfully, the fight was not canceled since Mike Tyson regularly smokes the herb on his podcast, “Hotboxing,” and has his own cannabis company Tyson Holistic Holdings, launched in 2016. With his company, Tyson is planning to develop an almost 420-acre ranch with “a hotel, spas, lodges, a glamping park, and the world’s longest lazy river snaking its way around the entire park as a means of getting around.”

In other Tyson news, the brawl may have been his return to the ring, but during this year’s Shark Week, he also battled it out with a great white shark to conquer a fear of his.

“I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God,” he said back in August.

At least now we know why he may have been so chill while handling the deadly animal. Relive the best reactions to the boxing match below.