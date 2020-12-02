Larsa Pippen Spotted Holding Hands With Malik Beasley, His Wife Says She Was “Blindsided”

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, clearly has a type… ballers. She is the talk of social media once again after she was spotted with Malik Beasley.

A photo of Pippen (46) holding hands with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beasley (24) in Miami last month sparked romance rumors much to the surprise of Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao. Like everyone else, Yao revealed she was “blindsided.”

Yao further added in an Instagram story post:

“Wow… I don’t even know this man… this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Pippen has gained famed thanks to her former friendship with fellow lovers of rappers and ballers, The Kardashians, and her past rumored relationships with Future — whom she allegedly cheated on Scottie Pippen with — and her rumored tryst with Tristan Thompson.

Like Pippen, Beasley is also very messy. His wife wasn’t the person stunned about his recent shenanigans. Another woman as well was shocked to find out she is also a sidepiece, according to reports. TMZ Sports reported that Beasley lost a fight with former NFL linebacker Su’a Cravens over an Instagram model. Yao is wasting no time and has lawyered up and divorcing Beasley following his recent act of indiscretion.

While Scottie is keeping mum on the situation, his eldest son, with Larsa, Scotty Pippen Jr., has broken his silence on Twitter on the situation. In a tweet, the 20-year-old budding college basketball player said:

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”

He added an exclamation point on his unbotheredness by liking a tweet stating, “Dear Scotty Pippen Jr, if you are reading this stay focused kid, don’t worry about social media, I know that’s ya moms but you gotta control what you can control.”

As you can imagine, Twitter is commenting on this messy situation as well with some hilarious reactions. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Daniel Shirey / Getty