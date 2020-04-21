Larsa Pippen , Newsletter
Larsa Pippen: 16 Of Her Steamiest Instagram Moments [Photos]

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 08, 2020

Source: TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mrs. Pippen was on the tip of social media’s tongue this week after she took a moment to stand up for her hubby.

In case you missed it, Scottie’s NBA earnings became the focus of the most recent episode of The Last Dance, at which point Larsa took it upon herself to set the record straight — Scottie Pippen made a hell of a lot of money throughout his career and he actually made more than Michael Jordan. We can admire a woman who takes up for her man and we can also admire a woman who looks as good as Larsa does. At almost 50, she’s giving everybody in her path a run for their money.

Not to mention, she seems to be a great mom and she makes her own bank as reality star, entrepreneur, and model. To show some love, we gathered 16 of her steamiest Instagram pics — she loves to flaunt her assets in a bikini, form-fitting dress, or even at the gym as you can see in the clip above.

Keep scrolling for more from Larsa. Trust and believe, you will thank us later.

1. Vibing at Coachella.

View this post on Instagram

Memories from #coachella

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

2. Standing tall and showing out.

View this post on Instagram

Photo cred: @sophiapippen33

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

3. A closer look.

View this post on Instagram

The sun never stops shining

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

4. Larsa spotted in her happy place.

View this post on Instagram

My happy place, I can’t wait to get back

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

5. Baddie baking in blue.

6. Hanging out in bed.

View this post on Instagram

What movie should I watch?

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

7. She knows her angles.

View this post on Instagram

Beach baby 4L

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

8. What a babe.

View this post on Instagram

Vivo para el sol @prettylittlething

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

9. And what a sight.

10. Swimming with the sharks.

View this post on Instagram

Night swimming with the sharks 🦈

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

11. Looking great in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram

My time in Dubai!!

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

12. Everything done.

View this post on Instagram

I got the formula #f1

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

13. Good morning to you, too.

14. All white everything.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday funday. Swimsuit: @ohpolly

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

15. We love to watch her kick back and relax.

View this post on Instagram

Summa time in the Chi. Bikini: @whitefoxboutique

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

16. Love ya, Larsa.

View this post on Instagram

Was running on E

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

