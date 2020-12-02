Everything Coming (& Leaving) HBO Max In December 2020

As everyone gears up for the holidays, a ton of new titles are coming to HBO Max.

Whether you’re working from home or are stuck taking remote classes, chances are you’ve run out of shows to binge and movies to play in the background. Luckily enough for you, HBO has some new stuff to keep you occupied– namely Wonder Woman 1984 coming to the platform on Christmas day. But with new things coming, others are leaving, like several Austin Powers installations and La La Land.

But if you’ve wanted to see the original Westworld from 1973, of which HBO hosts another show of the same name, now’s going to be the time. Plus, you can’t forget about the holiday special of Euphoria, which will hit the streaming service on December 6. Get a better look at the entire list of shows and movies coming to HBO Max this month.

Available December 1