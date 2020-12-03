Tyrese Says His ‘Fast & Furious’ “Beef” With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Been Squashed

We can breathe a gigantic sigh of relief. The one-sided “feud” between Fast & Furious co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson is over.

During a recent appearance on the virtual show “Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz,” promoting his latest Netflix film, The Christmas Chronicles 2, Gibson opened up about the “beef” with The Rock. The “Sweet Lady” singer revealed that he spoke with The Rock for hours, and they have “peaced up.”

“Me and ‘The Rock’ peaced up, by the way,” Gibson revealed. “We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago.”

Whew, what a relief, glad Tyrese is no longer mad at The Rock. So let’s recap how this nonsense all began.

In 2017 Tyrese made it abundantly clear that he was saltier than a bag of salt & vinegar potato chips becuase Johnson got a Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, starring alongside Jason Statham. The singer/actor posted and eventually deleted a Tweet voicing his anger about the film.

Per CinemaBlend:

“Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka 7 Bucks producing partner for making The Fast and the Furious franchise about YOU,” the singer tweeted in 2017. And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks, see you in 2020 April #FastFamily, right? Nah… it’s about #TeamDewayne. 3 yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch?”

Tyrese wasn’t done with his belly-aching. After Hobbs & Shaw’s release, Gibson hopped on Instagram for an “I told you so” moment pointing to the film’s box office numbers and sharing a screenshot of a misleading article he would event hilariously writing in the caption:

“Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does.”

Despite Gibson’s hate, the film would gross over $700 million globally and well-received by critics and fans. Johnson took time to respond to his haters (including Tyrese), stating in an Instagram post:

“Assassins quietly play chess, loud clowns play checkers.”

The Fast & Furious franchise is well-known for its focus on family as well as the ridiculous car action, but feuds involving Gibson, Vin Diesel, and The Rock took center stage as well. With Fast & Furious 9 slated for a 2021 release after having its wig pushed back due to COVID-19, it looks like la familia is back on the same page and ready to hop back in the driver’s seats of their vehicles and bust the box office together again.

You can watch Gibson’s Stir Crazy interview below.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty