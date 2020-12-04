Cash App Hops On The Limited-Edition Clothing Wave With Own Merch

While it might not be as scandalous as Pornhub‘s old pop-up shop, this might be an interesting step for Cash App in that direction.

Starting December 3, the mobile payment service is releasing its own line of clothing. Titled “Cash by Cash App,” the custom apparel will be designed by the company’s in-house Brand Studio team in SoHo, and it is going to be manufactured in Los Angeles.

When you visit CashByCashApp.com, the landing page opens up to a 3D experience and three interactive avatars representing three of their actual models.

“It’s called Cash by Cash App. It’s made up of limited-edition drops,” reads the e-store. “We custom-designed every piece, down to the drawstrings and buttons. You can wear it anywhere. We hope you do.

All of the company’s funky sweatshirts, tees, and jackets are unisex, with some covered in irregularly shaped creatures and graphics with various allusions to money. The sizing is even inclusive, including everything from XS to a 5XL. Some of those images include dollar signs, the word “Cash” written in different places, and the Eye of Providence. The clothes’ prices range from as high as $200 for the Portal 2 Raincoat to as low as $20 for some of their T-shirts. However, you can automatically receive 25% off your purchase if you pay with your Cash App.

You can check out the entire collection below, with more drops set to hit the virtual store before February.