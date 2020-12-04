Generous King: According To Zendaya, Drake Absolutely Gave Away Cash At The ‘Euphoria’ Wrap Party

As Christmas approaches, the who’s who are shedding light on Drake‘s ongoing generosity.

It’s no secret the 6 God loves to give away cash and it seems he was in an especially giving mood at HBO’s Euphoria wrap party last year. Actor Algee Smith previously revealed Drake was giving away large sums of cash (“You could buy a couple cars,” Algee told TMZ) — and it looks like there’s some truth to the story.

In an interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Zendaya confirmed the details of the Euphoria executive producer’s gift-giving.

“I don’t know the full situation, but I know at our wrap party, Drake was gifting money. People would enter into a raffle, and people won money, which was cool, especially for our crew members. They were very, very happy about that,” the beauty said.

