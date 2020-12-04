ISlide’s New NBA City Series Collection Is The Perfect Stocking Stuffer For Fans

Looking for a stocking stuffer for the NBA fan in your home? ISlide got you.

Coinciding the NBA’s City Edition jerseys announcement, ISlide announced its NBA City Series Collection collection of slides to help you comfortably show your allegiance for your favorite NBA squad. Slides have become synonymous with basketball because players throw them on after hooping to give their feet a break from the strains of running up and down the court.

The brand’s NBA City Edition collection launched today (Dec.4). It compliments this year’s edition of the NBA’s annual City Edition jerseys, which pays homage to the cultural element unique to their city. Along with the ISlide’s NBA City City collection, you can also get holiday editions of the NBA-themed slides that put an “ugly Christmas” sweater spin on the comfortable footwear. There is also a Hardwood Classics collection available for purchase.

The collection is currently on sale via the ISlide’s website for $30. On top of the NBA-themed slides, there are plenty of other styles available.

For a more detailed look at ISlide’s NBA City Edition collection, peep the gallery below.

Photo: ISlide / NBA City Series Collection