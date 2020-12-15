Poopgate?: Lamar Jackson Claims He “Didn’t Pull A Paul Pierce,” Fans Ain’t Buying It

When you gotta go, gotta go.

Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns was one for the books, but one moment, in particular, grabbed all of the attention from the game.

Raven’s star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s sudden exit from the field with footage of him making a b-line to the locker room had many fans believing that he had to take to dump.

Lamar Jackson got hit with the Taco Bell “cramps” #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/Jvx6DvizdS — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 15, 2020

Jackson would return to the game with his team down, facing a pivotal 4th down with just 2 minutes to play. Jackson would throw the decisive 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, securing the Raven’s 47-42 over the Browns.

After the game, Jackson was asked about his exit from the game, and he explained he didn’t “pull a Paul Pierce” while in the locker room during the 4th quarter. If you’re wondering what he is talking about, during game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, Paul Pierce had to be carried off the court and placed in a wheelchair to be taken to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury. During a telecast, Pierce admitted that he just had to use the bathroom.

Speaking with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Jackson revealed he was suffering from cramps in both his arms and legs and rushed to the locker room to get an IV.

"I was crampin' and I had to get some IVs in me." —Lamar Jackson on why he had to exit the game pic.twitter.com/UXUOHhyTQm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2020

Whatever the case might be, this game will go down in the books. While Jackson was away getting an IV or dropping a load, the Ravens turned to backup quarterback Trace McSorley. On the ensuing drive, McSorley injured his knee, Jackson exited the locker room as soon as he hit the ground. When Jackson was inserted back into the game, he threw the game-winning touchdown and revealed that he was stretching when he saw McSorely go down with an injury.

"I was cramping. Back in the locker room, when I saw Trace go down, I'm like I gotta go out there." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/Wxrw75inQp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

If you asked social media, they are convinced that Jackson had to make an emergency deposit. You can peep all the reactions to last night’s Monday Night Football game, which many are saying is the best game of the season, in the gallery below.

Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty