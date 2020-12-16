Craig Robinson Talks Disappointed Fans Who Want ‘The Office’ To Stay On Netflix [Video]

Craig Robinson wants fans to know he can’t do anything about The Office leaving Netflix.

In an interview with Seth Meyers this week, the actor (best known for his role as Darryl Philbin on the famed show) said he’s been contacted by fans who are disappointed Netflix will no longer host the series. The Office will instead move to NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

“There’s one person on Instagram that keeps contacting me saying, ‘Please, don’t let them take The Office off of Netflix,’” Craig told the late night host. “I want to answer back but I kind of like them thinking I have that power.”

Craig, who said playing deadpan Darryl was “serendipitous,” admits he’s not apart of any meetings that could help keep The Office on Netflix. “I don’t have anything to do with that,” he explained.

Watch him speak on it in the clip above and click here for more details on the move. Will you be heading over to Peacock to tune in?