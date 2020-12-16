“That’s What She Said!”: The Office’s Move From Netflix To Peacock Is Finally Detailed

Starting January 1, 2021, NBC’s show The Office will be moving from Netflix to Peacock, the streaming platform offered by the hit sitcom’s original network. This is similar to how NBC moved Friends from Netflix at the start of 2020.

You will get to see the first two seasons of Michael, Jim, Pam, and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew for free with the base version of Peacock. You will also have access to Spanish audio and subtitles, blooper reels, and, according to IGN, “a continuous stream of office-related ambient noise designed to make the workday go a little bit faster,” called The Office Zen.

But if you would like to continue catching up with them through the remaining seven seasons, then make sure to upgrade to the $4.99 Premium subscription. However, you can take it eve one level more to the $9.99 Premium Plus subscription, and that comes ad-free and with “Superfan Episodes,” which will contain scenes that were previously deleted as well as new footage.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” creator Greg Daniels said of the move to Peacock. “The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see.”

Aside from The Office, Peacock will also be hosting other long-running classics like Everybody Hates Chris, Shrek, Space Jam, and a slew of Bond films to keep you busy during your upcoming holiday break.