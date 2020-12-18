HomeStyle

Jordan Brand, Jeff Staple, PUMA & More Headline Latest 12 Days of Greatness Drops

he streak of heat continues at Foot Locker.

Recent 12.18.20

Air Jordan 13 "Black Royal"

Foot Lockers 12 Days of greatness campaign continues.

The streak of heat continues at Foot Locker. Starting today (Dec.18), shoppers can look forward to new exclusive basketball-inspired clothing and accessories from Jeff Staples, Jeff Cole X And 1, Vainglory, Chinatown Market, and Distortedd.

Jeff Staple

Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18

  • Chaos T-Shirt $30.00
  • Logo Hoodie $60.00

Chinatown Market

  • PG Heart Hoodie $80.00
  • PG Love the Game Hoodie $80.00
  • PG Heart T-Shirt $ 40.00
  • PG Love the Game T-Shirt$40.00

Jeff Cole X And 1

Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18

  • Donuts Hoodie $60.00
  • Gameless Hoodie $60.00
  • Rain T-Shirt $30.00
  • Smile T-Shirt $30.00
  • Black Basketball Shorts $65.00

Distortedd

Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18

  • Girl Hoodie $60.00
  • Hoop Hoodie $60.00
  • Basketball T-Shirts $30.00

Vainglory

Foot Locker 12 Days of Greatness Drop 9, 12-18

  • Vainglory Basketball Bags $110 – $125

Of course, there are kicks available. Today you can pick up the latest silhouette of Steph Curry’s new Curry 8 Flow signature sneaker, adidas D.O.N. Issue #2, J.Cole’s RS-Dreamer “Blood Sweat and Tears,” and Joel Embiid’s new signature sneaker, the Under Armour Embiid One.

Curry Brand Curry 8 Flow 

 

adidas D.O.N. ISSUE #2

PUMA RS-Dreamer “Blood Sweat & Tears”

PUMA Re-Releasing J. Cole's RS-Dreamer Blood, Sweat and Tears

Under Armour Embiid One

To close out this week, it makes all the sense in the world to let Jordan Brand have the honor with the Air Jordan 13 “Black Royal” and “Shine Bright.”

Air Jordan 13 “Black Royal”

Air Jordan 13 "Black Royal"

Air Jordan 13 “Shine Bright”

We are just down to two more drops, be sure to check back in with Cassius when Foot Locker unveils the new exclusives.

